 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Legislators debate who should build EV charging networks

S&P Global estimates that the nearly 2 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads today will grow to more than 28 million by 2030, when they’ll comprise 40% of all new cars and trucks sold.

By

National News

June 19, 2023 - 2:53 PM

Electric vehicles sales are expected to surge over the next 10 years and legislators around the country are debating who should build the electric charging stations that will be needed — electric utilities or private businesses? Photo by GETTY IMAGES VIA KANSAS REFLECTOR/SPENCER PLATT.

Though they only make up a fraction of cars and trucks on the road now, many projections — from Wall Street firms, trade groups and automakers themselves — predict an imminent surge in electric vehicles over the next decade.

S&P Global estimates that the nearly 2 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads today will grow to more than 28 million by 2030, when they’ll comprise 40% of all new cars and trucks sold.

The Edison Electric Institute, which represents investor-owned electric utilities, arrived at a similar forecast last year, even before the passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which contained big incentives to spur electric vehicle adoption.

Related
July 30, 2021
March 16, 2021
February 4, 2021
December 14, 2020
Most Popular