132nd Allen County Fair hits high gear next week

The 132nd Allen County Fair, which launches Tuesday and hits high gear next weekend, will offer a little something for everybody, from superheroes and princesses to a wheel of prizes.

“The thing is to keep people interested,” Fair Board member Andi Garrett explained, “to see it grow.”

The Tropical “Fair”-adise — this year’s theme — begins Tuesday with the Friends of 4-H Picnic, followed by the Style Revue, both at Iola High School.

From there, the setting shifts to Iola’s Riverside Park for the duration of the Fair.

The 4-H Horse Show highlights Wednesday’s activities before things crank into action bright and early Thursday with animal check-in at the Fairgrounds.

The musical duet Zydeco Tougeau will serenade fair-goers Thursday evening with Cajun-style accordion and washboard rhythms.

Friday’s highlights include demonstrations from Nathan Jenkins, the Bodging Bigfoot LLC, who will demonstrate heritage basketmaking and spooncarving.

Jim Bordwine, best described as a living history educator and storytellin’ Mountain Man, will offer a unique glimpse into the world of Appalachian history, weaving tales of running moonshine and making salt.

Starting at 6 p.m., the Hitching Post is sponsoring an evening of musical talent with honkytonk, bluegrass, old time traditional, yodeling cowboy and classic country music.

Slated to perform on the free stage are John Depew and 3 Trails West on Friday, followed by the Neosho River Boys, Jesse Jack Sample and the Electric String Bank, Michael Tipton and the Scoundrels, A.M. Merker and The Last Call and Crying Out Loud starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Also Saturday is a visit from various princesses and superheroes — all in full costume — from 1 to 5 p.m. Fairgoers will get an opportunity to meet Belle, Jack Sparrow, Batman, Jasmine and Esmerelda.

Face painting, balloon animals and character drawings are on the schedule as well.

Other Fair staples will return as well, including the baby barnyard throughout Fair Week, the Barnyard Olympics at 1 p.m. Friday, axe throwing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, a watermelon feed at 6 p.m. Friday, mixed berry pie contest at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Mutton Busting and the Allen County Fair Rodeo both Friday and Saturday evenings.

A special event added to the 2024 Fair will return again this year.

Christmas in July offers participants an opportunity to win an assortment of goodies — 238 in all, valued altogether at about $5,000, and all donated from local sponsors. Spins cost $1 apiece.

The event started with little fanfare last year, but generated plenty of interest as it unfolded.