Long COVID link to mental health conditions prompts federal advisory

Federal health officials have identified a number of mental health conditions associated with long COVID, prompting them to issue an advisory to help doctors treat patients suffering from the syndrome.

Conditions could include depression, anxiety, psychosis, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Other long COVID symptoms can include fatigue, trouble sleeping and cognitive impairment, according to the advisory from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration — a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It can be challenging to determine whether mental health illness is the result of long COVID or other factors. Whatever the reason, however, “treating symptoms is vital to recovery,” the advisory said.