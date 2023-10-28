 | Sat, Oct 28, 2023
Maine mass killing suspect found dead, ending search that put state on edge

Suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot. President Biden calls for Congress to take action on gun violence.

October 28, 2023 - 7:02 AM

Vehicles drive past a sign in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting. The suspect's body was discovered Friday evening. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The Army reservist who opened fire in a bowling alley and then at a bar in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people, was found dead Friday from a self-inflicted gunshot, ending an intensive two-day search that had the state on edge.

Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Gov. Janet Mills said at a Friday night news conference.

“Like many people I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Mills said.

