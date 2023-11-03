Biden travels to Maine after mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — President Joe Biden touched town Friday to mourn with a community where 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. It’s the type of trip that is becoming far too familiar.

“Too many times the president and first lady have traveled to communities completely torn apart by gun violence,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on the eve of the Bidens’ trip on Friday. “We can’t accept it as normal.”

Besides those killed, 13 people were injured in the Oct. 25 shootings at a bar and a bowling alley.