Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets 10 million sign-ups within hours of launch

Millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter — a sign that users are looking for an alternative to the social media platform that has undergone a series of unpopular changes since Elon Musk bought it.

Meta Platforms’ CEO Mark Zuckerberg said 10 million people had registered for the app in the first seven hours after it launched on Wednesday in the U.S. and over 100 other countries including Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Threads is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram that the company says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”