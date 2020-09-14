Menu Search Log in

New storm targeting Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Sally expected to hit coast as a hurricane later today or early Tuesday.

By

National News

September 14, 2020 - 9:49 AM

A car submerged in a flood on Pier Rd after Hurricane Laura hit the area overnight in Orange on Thursday, August 27, 2020. After Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Texas Coast last week, the flow of the Neches River slowed and then reversed entirely. (Lola Gomez/Austin American-Statemen/TNS)

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents prepared for a new weather onslaught Monday as Tropical Storm Sally slowly churned toward them, with forecasters predicting landfall as a hurricane.

Jeffrey Gagnard of Chalmette, Louisiana, was spending Sunday in Mississippi helping his parents prepare their home for Sally — and making sure they safely evacuated ahead of the storm.

“I mean, after Katrina, anything around here and anything on the water, you’re going to take serious,” he said, as he loaded the back of his SUV with cases of bottled water in a grocery store parking lot in Waveland, Mississippi. “You can’t take anything lightly.”

