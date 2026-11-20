New York City plans to close Rikers Island jail by 2032
New York City aims to close Rikers Island by 2032 under a revised plan to reduce its jail population.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex would close by 2032 under a sweeping plan announced Friday by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose strategy for finally shuttering the notorious facility hinges on substantially reducing the number of people kept behind bars.
The mayor, a Democrat, unveiled the plan as the city is all but certain to blow past a legal requirement to close Rikers and replace it with four smaller, more modern jails by 2027.
For years, Rikers Island has stood as a symbol of dysfunction, with the network of jails so plagued by violence and overcrowding that a federal judge, citing “abnormal and unacceptable” conditions, appointed an outside manager to restore order and implement reforms.
Associated Press
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