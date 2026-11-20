Russian missiles land in Poland
Poland officials said a pair of Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland as Russia continues its bombardment of Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the act as an “intentional provocation” by Russia.
NOWA DEBA, Poland (AP) — Two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland on Friday in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.
The incidents occurred while Russia carried out a major nighttime bombardment of neighboring Ukraine. The development stoked tensions between Europe and Moscow just as the U.S. tries to add momentum to talks it is mediating on ending the war that began with Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it appeared that “we are dealing with an intentional provocation” by Russia.
The Associated Press
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