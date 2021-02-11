Menu Search Log in

Newly released video shows officer leading Sen. Romney to safety

Officer Goodman has been hailed a hero for leading rioters away from where members of Congress were stationed

February 11, 2021 - 10:13 AM

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman watches newly released video footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building, during the second day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Photo by (Brandon Bell/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Previously unseen security footage shows Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman warning Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah to run from rioters during the Capitol siege.

The video was released Wednesday as part of the House impeachment team’s evidence in the ongoing Senate trial against former President Donald Trump.

The video, which doesn’t have audio, shows Goodman running away from the mob after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Then Goodman is seen saying something to Romney, who was walking down the same hallway. Romney then sprints away in the opposite direction.

