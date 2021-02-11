Newly released video shows officer leading Sen. Romney to safety

Previously unseen security footage shows Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman warning Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah to run from rioters during the Capitol siege.

The video was released Wednesday as part of the House impeachment team’s evidence in the ongoing Senate trial against former President Donald Trump.

The video, which doesn’t have audio, shows Goodman running away from the mob after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Then Goodman is seen saying something to Romney, who was walking down the same hallway. Romney then sprints away in the opposite direction.