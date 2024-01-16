Northeast gets notable snow while other parts of US shiver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Major cities on the East Coast broke a snow drought of sorts Tuesday while other parts of the U.S. struggled with perilously low temperatures that closed schools, cut power and likely contributed to deaths by cold exposure.

New York City’s Central Park recorded more than an inch of snow in a single day for the first time since 2022, the National Weather Service said, while Philadelphia’s 715-day streak without a similar amount ended, too.

Slightly more than 100,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power, most of them in Oregon, Texas and Louisiana, after widespread outages that started last weekend. Portland General Electric warned that the threat of freezing rain could delay restoration efforts.