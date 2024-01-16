 | Tue, Jan 16, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Northeast gets notable snow while other parts of US shiver

New York City and Philadelphia broke long streaks without measurable snow. Schools were closed throughout the country as an arctic blast hits most of the U.S.

By

National News

January 16, 2024 - 2:50 PM

The Patterson Park Pagoda still decorated in holiday lights glows early Tuesday morning after an overnight storm dropped several inches of snow on the region. (Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Major cities on the East Coast broke a snow drought of sorts Tuesday while other parts of the U.S. struggled with perilously low temperatures that closed schools, cut power and likely contributed to deaths by cold exposure.

New York City’s Central Park recorded more than an inch of snow in a single day for the first time since 2022, the National Weather Service said, while Philadelphia’s 715-day streak without a similar amount ended, too.

Slightly more than 100,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power, most of them in Oregon, Texas and Louisiana, after widespread outages that started last weekend. Portland General Electric warned that the threat of freezing rain could delay restoration efforts.

Related
February 2, 2022
December 28, 2021
November 12, 2019
October 31, 2019
Most Popular