NTSB looks at train derailment’s aftermath

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The fire chiefs whose departments were the first on scene of February’s fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio agree that firefighters need more training about hazardous chemicals, but that it would be hard for them ever to be fully prepared to deal with a disaster of this magnitude.

The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a two-day field hearing in East Palestine, Ohio, on the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment. Thursday’s proceedings are focused on the emergency response to the derailment and the crucial decision officials made three days later to release the toxic vinyl chloride from five tank cars and burn it to keep them from exploding.

That move sent a towering plume of black smoke over the town near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and prompted the evacuation of about half of East Palestine’s 5,000 residents. Officials have defended that decision as the best option when faced with the prospect of an explosion that would have sent shrapnel into the town.