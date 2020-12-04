Menu Search Log in

Pelosi says momentum growing for relief bill

Expectations rise for fate of COVID-19 relief bill as lawmakers endorse midd-of-the-road plan.

By

National News

December 4, 2020 - 2:28 PM

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an optimistic assessment of the prospects for a mid-sized COVID-19 relief bill and a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending bill on Friday, teeing up expectations for a successful burst of legislative action to reverse months of frustration on pandemic relief.

Pelosi told reporters that she and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are in sync on a plan to reach agreement on the massive omnibus spending bill and to add COVID-19 relief to it. 

Pelosi said a bipartisan, middle-of-the-road plan being finalized by a diverse gaggle of senators that she has endorsed as a foundation for the relief bill is a good effort, even though it’s a significant retreat from where Democrats stood before the election.

Related
December 3, 2020
October 9, 2020
October 7, 2020
August 20, 2020
Trending