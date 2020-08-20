USPS fight might restart stimulus talks

WASHINGTON — The political fight over the post office may create an opening for resuming stalled negotiations on a virus relief bill as Democratic and Republican leaders hint at potential compromises and lawmakers agitate for action.

President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman said Wednesday that the administration was willing to look at $25 billion in additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service. That’s the amount Democrats put in their original stimulus plan and are including in post office legislation they expect to pass in the House on Saturday.

The White House willingness was accompanied by conditions — agreement to GOP terms for provisions such as stimulus checks and small business aid.