 | Thu, Nov 18, 2021
Pfizer, US ink deal for possible COVID treatments

The U.S. will pay Pfizer $5.29 billion for COVID-19 treatments, provided those treatments are authorized by regulators. The company is asking the FDA to authorize the pill, which has been shown to cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths of among those with coronavirus infections.

November 18, 2021 - 10:03 AM

A #inittogether banner is seen at Pfizer Global Supply in Kalamazoo, Mich., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

The U.S. government will pay drugmaker Pfizer $5.29 billion for 10 million treatment courses of its potential COVID-19 treatment if regulators authorize it, the nation’s largest purchase agreement yet for a coronavirus therapy.

Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to authorize emergency use of the experimental pill, which has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections.

The FDA is already reviewing a competing pill from Merck and will hold a public meeting on it later this month. 

