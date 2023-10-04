Rep. McHenry leads the House, at least for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As Kevin McCarthy got pushed out of his job as House speaker, in part by colleagues who helped put him on the dais nine months ago, one of his top lieutenants stepped in to preside — at least temporarily.

North Carolina GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry took the gavel after Tuesday’s vote to oust McCarthy — a historic first for a House speaker. According to House rules, McHenry was picked from a list McCarthy was required to keep and will serve essentially as the acting speaker — known as speaker pro tempore — until the chamber figures out who will be the next leader.

For McHenry, who stands out with his signature bow ties, the interim job marks his most public position to date during his 10 terms in the House.