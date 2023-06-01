 | Thu, Jun 01, 2023
Residents of collapsed Iowa building allowed to stay

The six-story building partially collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. Rescue crews pulled seven people from the building in their initial response and escorted out 12 others who could walk on their own.

June 1, 2023 - 5:27 PM

People view a six-story apartment building on Monday, after it collapsed Sunday in Davenport, Iowa. Eight people were rescued from the debris following the collapse. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A structural engineer report issued just days before an Iowa apartment building partially collapsed indicated a wall of the century-old structure was in imminent risk of crumbling, yet officials did not order residents to leave and said Thursday they relied on the engineer’s assurances that the building remained safe.

Three residents of the six-story building in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport are still unaccounted for and there are no immediate plans to demolish what remains of the extremely unstable structure, according to local officials. Crews were using drones to scan the building and consulting with experts about how to safely bring down the structure while being respectful of bodies that could be buried in a debris pile, Mayor Mike Matson said.

“It’s dangerous, and it’s shifting,” Matson said.

