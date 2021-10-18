 | Mon, Oct 18, 2021
Saving the Santa Fe Trail

Monuments to mark the Santa Fe Trail were placed by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1906. The trail marks its 200th anniversary this year, and some parts are still visible. Efforts are underway to save the parts that remain.

October 18, 2021 - 10:14 AM

Lynda Fort snapped pictures of the more than century-old markers along her trip. Photo by (Lynda Fort)

This time last year, Lynda Fort got cabin fever.

As a way to pass the time, she started driving along the Santa Fe Trail, beginning in Marion County and ending up in Rice County. It took three days of driving, and in that time she sought out all 67 of the markers in the southwest district – which begins in Wichita and ends near the borders of Colorado and Oklahoma – of the trail.

These boulders were originally placed by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1906. When tourists or students from nearby schools visit, Fort said, the markers serve as a useful tool for learning about its history.

