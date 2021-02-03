Menu Search Log in

Offensive doldrums sink Fillies at Santa Fe trail

Bit by bit, Iola's Fillies continue to make strides toward their first victory. Alas, a second-quarter dry spell proved too much for Iola to overcome.

By

Sports

February 3, 2021 - 10:11 AM

Iola High’s Josie Plumlee (10) dribbles in a game earlier this season. The Fillies fell Tuesday to Santa Fe Trail. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CARBONDALE — Perhaps it was fitting Tuesday’s matchup fell on Groundhog Day for Iola High’s Fillies.

Iola was downright stifling on defense in the second half, limiting host Santa Fe Trail to three points in the third quarter, and then forced the Chargers into a nearly 6-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter.

Problem was, Iola wasn’t getting much going on offense.

Related
February 5, 2020
February 26, 2016
September 23, 2015
February 4, 2015
Trending