 | Thu, Mar 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized

McConnell’s office did not provide additional detail on his condition or how long he may be absent from the Senate.

By

National News

March 9, 2023 - 5:58 PM

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., attends a news conference on the debt limit on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 22, 2021. Photo by (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after he tripped and fell at a local hotel, where he attended a private dinner.

The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped Wednesday evening. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said. The dinner was at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, formerly the Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C.

McConnell’s office did not provide additional detail on his condition or how long he may be absent from the Senate.

Related
October 8, 2021
June 21, 2021
January 27, 2021
January 20, 2021
Most Popular