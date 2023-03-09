Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after he tripped and fell at a local hotel, where he attended a private dinner.

The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped Wednesday evening. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said. The dinner was at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, formerly the Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C.

McConnell’s office did not provide additional detail on his condition or how long he may be absent from the Senate.