McConnell’s legacy will be obstructionism

In the first days after a mob invaded the Capitol to try to halt President Biden’s election, a welcome wave of bipartisan anger rippled through Washington.

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader in the Senate, condemned the riot as an assault on democracy, accused former President Trump of provoking the mob and even said he would consider voting to convict Trump in an impeachment trial.

But if the Kentucky senator seemed for a moment to be embracing Biden’s call for unity, it didn’t stick.