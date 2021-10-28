Sheriff: Lead bullet fatally struck ‘Rust’ cinematographer

SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities have determined the projectile that fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was a lead bullet, one of roughly 500 rounds of ammunition recovered from the set of the film “Rust,” Santa Fe County authorities announced Wednesday.

During a news conference, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the deadly projectile was recovered from director Joel Souza’s shoulder at an area hospital.

“We also believe that we have the spent shell casing from the bullet that was fired from the gun,” Mendoza said.