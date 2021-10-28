 | Thu, Oct 28, 2021
Sheriff: Lead bullet fatally struck ‘Rust’ cinematographer

Around 500 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the set of the film "Rust."

National News

October 28, 2021 - 9:23 AM

Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' "The First Wave" at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 7, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic/TNS)

SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities have determined the projectile that fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was a lead bullet, one of roughly 500 rounds of ammunition recovered from the set of the film “Rust,” Santa Fe County authorities announced Wednesday.

During a news conference, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the deadly projectile was recovered from director Joel Souza’s shoulder at an area hospital.

“We also believe that we have the spent shell casing from the bullet that was fired from the gun,” Mendoza said.

