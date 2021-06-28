 | Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Southwest Missouri in the ‘middle of a crisis”

Health officials urge vaccinations to prevent further spread of COVID-19

By

National News

June 28, 2021 - 2:59 PM

A member of the Missouri Army National Guard prepares to administer the Covid-19 vaccine. (Michael Thomas/Getty Images/TNS)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Farmers Market of the Ozarks was packed Saturday with shoppers browsing through stalls of coffee beans, pottery, fresh vegetables, soy candles and birdhouses. At one end of the market, staff from the local health and fire departments offered doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Ashley Seifert, 39, a pharmacist from Springfield, said she had wanted to get vaccinated for a while, but had been nervous about it. With the recent swell in COVID-19 cases in southwest Missouri, she decided it was time.

Stacy Gambill, of Battlefield, Missouri, was vaccinated earlier this year, but on Saturday she brought her 13-year-old — the only one of her four children who is old enough — to get vaccinated at the market. She said the family debated the issue, but their minds were made up by the anticipation of school resuming in the fall, and the recent upswing here in COVID-19 cases.

Related
June 22, 2021
June 21, 2021
February 5, 2021
December 29, 2020
Most Popular