 | Fri, Jun 30, 2023
Storms and heat blanket Midwest

The National Weather Service described Thursday’s storm as a derecho as it moved east across Illinois. A derecho is often described as an inland hurricane because of its line of strong winds stretching for hundreds of miles.

By

National News

June 30, 2023 - 3:34 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The nation’s midsection is heading into the July Fourth weekend and instead of enjoying the start of summer people are facing smoky haze, high temperatures and powerful derecho winds that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of residents.

Utility crews were scrambling Friday to restore electricity after a storm front moved across Illinois and Indiana on Thursday packing winds more than 70 miles an hour at times.

The storm caused widespread damage to trees and buildings in the central parts of both states from the Mississippi River to the Indianapolis area. Utility companies faced the challenge of trying to replace electrical lines entangled in downed trees ahead of more expected thunderstorms and temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees.

