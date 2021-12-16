Teenage EMT delivers baby Ava

Ava Windt leapt into Nicole Segalini’s arms when she saw the EMT recently for the first time in over a year. Their relationship goes back to the beginning, literally.

Segalini delivered Ava on a cold March night nearly five years ago. The volunteer first responder — a high school senior at the time — was just months removed from learning how to deliver babies when she got to try the real thing.

That emergency launched a friendship between total strangers that has lasted through Segalini’s four years away at college, a major surgery and the pandemic.