Teenage EMT delivers baby Ava

Four years later, they're still in contact

Ava Windt leapt into Nicole Segalini’s arms when she saw the EMT recently for the first time in over a year. Their relationship goes back to the beginning, literally.

Segalini delivered Ava on a cold March night nearly five years ago. The volunteer first responder — a high school senior at the time — was just months removed from learning how to deliver babies when she got to try the real thing.

That emergency launched a friendship between total strangers that has lasted through Segalini’s four years away at college, a major surgery and the pandemic.

