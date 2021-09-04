 | Sat, Sep 04, 2021
Humboldt falls in opener

IN a matchup that wasn't scheduled before Wednesday, Humboldt High's Cubs found plenty of room for improvement. Visiting Ava., Mo., cruised to a 45-0 victory.

September 4, 2021 - 12:04 AM

Humboldt High's Gavin Page (23) is tackled by an Ava defender Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — It will be up to Humboldt High’s players to turn a disappointing start to the regular season into something positive, head coach Logan Wyrick said.

“I’m kind of anxious,” he said after Friday’s 45-0 loss to visiting Ava., Mo. “It stinks having a long weekend after that. I’m anxious to see who really shows up Monday and Tuesday ready to go. We’re gonna see pretty quickly.”

Unofficially, Ava racked up 266 rushing yards, spreading the wealth liberally in the process, with 12 Bears getting at least one carry.

