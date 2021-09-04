Humboldt falls in opener

HUMBOLDT — It will be up to Humboldt High’s players to turn a disappointing start to the regular season into something positive, head coach Logan Wyrick said.

“I’m kind of anxious,” he said after Friday’s 45-0 loss to visiting Ava., Mo. “It stinks having a long weekend after that. I’m anxious to see who really shows up Monday and Tuesday ready to go. We’re gonna see pretty quickly.”

Unofficially, Ava racked up 266 rushing yards, spreading the wealth liberally in the process, with 12 Bears getting at least one carry.