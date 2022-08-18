 | Thu, Aug 18, 2022
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to tax evasion

Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 of the charges he faced in the case.

By

National News

August 18, 2022 - 2:42 PM

Allen Weisselberg arrives for his plea hearing at state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, with his lawyer Nicholas Gravante. (Molly Crane-Newman/New York Daily News/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 of the charges he faced in the case.

In a low, somewhat hoarse voice, he admitted taking in over $1.7 million worth of untaxed perks — including school tuition for his grandchildren, free rent for a Manhattan apartment and lease payments for a luxury car — and explicitly keeping some of the plums off the books.

