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Trump says super PAC will start paying for ads

A series of "Patriotic Ads" to tout President Trump's accomplishments in office will no longer rely on taxpayer funding, the president announced. He will now use his super PAC to cover any further costs.

By

National News

October 6, 2026 - 2:23 PM

President Donald Trump is seen during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Neb., on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura /AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he will stop using taxpayer funds for television advertisements glorifying himself that sparked a major backlash, and instead tap his super PAC to cover costs going forward.

In a post on his social media site, Trump defended the ads, which cost at least $1.5 million in federal funds and have drawn intense criticism. Trump said they were “positive promotion for our Great U.S.A.”

“This is a rather standard thing to do,” the president wrote, while blaming intense criticism for using taxpayer funds on the…

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