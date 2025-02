Trump will decide who gets to cover him

The White House said Tuesday that its officials “will determine” which news outlets can regularly cover President Donald Trump up close — a sharp break from a century of tradition in which a pool of independently chosen news organizations go where the chief executive does and hold him accountable on behalf of regular Americans.

The move, coupled with the government’s arguments this week in a federal lawsuit over access filed by The Associated Press, represented an unprecedented seizing of control over coverage of the American presidency by any administration. Free speech advocates expressed alarm over what it could mean for democracy. And three wire services that reach billions of people around the world said Wednesday that the change would harm the dissemination of reliable information about the nation’s chief executive.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the changes would rotate traditional outlets from the group and include some streaming services. Leavitt cast the change as a modernization of the press pool, saying the move would be more inclusive and restore “access back to the American people” who elected Trump. But media experts said the move raised troubling First Amendment issues because the president is choosing who covers him.

“The White House press team, in this administration, will determine who gets to enjoy the very privileged and limited access in spaces such as Air Force One and the Oval Office,” Leavitt said at a daily briefing. She added at another point: “A select group of D.C.-based journalists should no longer have a monopoly of press access at the White House.”

Leavitt said the White House will “double down” on its decision to bar the AP from many presidential events, a departure from the time-tested and sometimes contentious practice for more than a century of a pool of journalists from every platform sharing the presidents’ words and activities with news outlets and congressional offices that can’t attend the close-quarter events. Traditionally, the members of the pool decide who goes in small spaces such as the Oval Office and Air Force One.

“It’s beyond time that the White House press operation reflects the media habits of the American people in 2025, not 1925,” Leavitt said.

At an event later in the Oval Office, the president linked the AP court case with the decision to take control of credentialing for the pool. “We’re going to be now calling those shots,” Trump said.

It was unclear which legacy news outlets would be excluded or how the rotation would work. The leaders of three wire services that are permanent members of the White House pool said in a statement that any effort to limit their participation in presidential news coverage “harms the spread of reliable information to people, communities, businesses and global financial markets that heavily depend on our reporting.”

“It is essential in a democracy for the public to have access to news about their government from an independent, free press,” top editors of The Associated Press, Bloomberg News and Reuters said in a statement. “We believe that any steps by the government to limit the number of wire services with access to the President threatens that principle.”

There are First Amendment implications

The change, said one expert on presidents and the press, “is a dangerous move for democracy.”

”It means the president can pick and choose who covers the executive branch, ignoring the fact that it is the American people who through their taxes pay for the running of the White House, the president’s travels and the press secretary’s salary,” Jon Marshall, a media history professor at Northwestern University and author of “Clash: Presidents and the Press in Times of Crisis,” said in a text.

Eugene Daniels, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said the organization consistently expands its membership and pool rotations to facilitate the inclusion of new and emerging outlets.

“This move tears at the independence of a free press in the United States. It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president,” Daniels said in a statement. “In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps.”

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press called it “a drastic change in how the public obtains information about its government.”

“The White House press pool exists to serve the public, not the presidency,” Bruce D. Brown, the group’s president, said in a statement.