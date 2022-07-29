 | Fri, Jul 29, 2022
Menu Search Log in

U.S. economy shrinks for 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, raising fears the nation be approaching a recession.

By

National News

July 29, 2022 - 2:29 PM

People shop for frozen food at a store in Rosemead, California, on June 28, 2022. Photo by (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

The GDP report for last quarter pointed to weakness across the economy. Consumer spending slowed as Americans bought fewer goods. Business investment fell. Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shaving 2 percentage points from GDP.

Related
July 26, 2022
July 15, 2022
June 8, 2022
April 28, 2022
Most Popular