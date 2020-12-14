U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas’ bid to overturn election

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court sealed President Donald Trump’s defeat late Friday, soundly rejecting a demand from Texas to nullify 10.4 million votes in four states that put President-elect Joe Biden over the top in last month’s election.

Seventeen states that Trump carried had backed Texas’ request, while 25 others, including two where Trump was victorious, had filed motions opposing the idea that one state can meddle in another’s elections.

The ruling lifts the biggest cloud of uncertainty ahead of Monday’s Electoral College vote. Biden won by a decisive 306-232 margin and also collected 7 million more votes than Trump nationwide.