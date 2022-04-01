 | Fri, Apr 01, 2022
US House votes to decriminalize marijuana

Majority of Republicans opposed the measure

National News

April 1, 2022 - 5:03 PM

A worker cares for plants at Essence Vegas’ marijuana cultivation facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate.

The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure.

Matt Gaetz and Brian Mast of Florida and Tom McClintock of California were the Republicans who voted yes. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire and Henry Cuellar of Texas were the Democrats who opposed the bill. 

