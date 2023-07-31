 | Mon, Jul 31, 2023
Yellow Corp. to cease operations

Yellow Corp., one of the country's pre-eminent trucking companies for more than a generation, is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy.

July 31, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Yellow Corp. has filed for bankruptcy and will soon cease operations. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

NEW YORK (AP) — Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday.

An official bankruptcy filing is expected any day for Yellow, after years of financial struggles and growing debt. Its expected liquidation would mark a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.

“Today’s news is unfortunate but not surprising. Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government. This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien.

