Navarro can’t escape prison sentence

Peter Navarro's four-month prison sentence is still planned despite his appeal attempts. The former White House official was convicted of being in contempt of Congress by refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation.

March 19, 2024 - 2:20 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to halt a prison sentence for former Trump White House official Peter Navarro as he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.

Navarro is due to report Tuesday to a federal prison for a four-month sentence, after being found guilty of misdemeanor charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He had asked to stay free while he appealed his conviction.

Navarro has maintained that he couldn’t cooperate with the committee because former President Donald Trump had invoked executive privilege. Lower courts have rejected that argument, finding he couldn’t prove Trump had actually invoked it.

