Neosho County rescinds new face mask mandate

Neosho County commissioners reversed course last week on a face mask policy to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

November 25, 2020 - 9:32 AM

Neosho County commissioners reversed course last week on a face mask policy to guard against the spread of COVID-19. 

On Nov. 5, commissioners voted in favor of requiring citizens to wear face masks, according to the Chanute Tribune.

Two weeks later, they backtracked. 

