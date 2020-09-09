Neuenswander tapped to replace longtime education leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Craig Neuenswander, former superintendent of USD 257 schools, will take the reins as deputy commissioner of the Kansas State Department of Education beginning in October.

Neuenswander is replacing Dale Dennis, who is retiring Sept. 30 after 53 years with the department of education.

Dennis joined the education department in 1967 and was named deputy commissioner in 1976. He has been interim commissioner of education four times since July 1995.