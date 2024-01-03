New Amazon Kindle policy requires authors to disclose use of AI

(AP) — Early this September, Amazon introduced a new set of rules for publishing AI-generated content on Kindle books. According to the new guidelines, authors publishing artificial intelligence-generated content must now declare themselves.

The new policy introduces a set of guidelines for authors who distribute their work using Kindle’s Direct Publishing platform (KDP). This policy is in reaction to the slew of new AI-generated books popping up on the platform.

On Sept. 7, Amazon published a declaration on its Kindle Direct Publishing Community Forum. The bookseller has been actively monitoring the rapid evolution of generative AI and its impact on reading, writing, and publishing. In order to provide the best possible shopping, reading, and publishing experience for authors and customers, they would now require that all authors declare whether new titles are in any way generated by AI.