Publishing deal keeps Sports Illustrated in print

In a game-changer for one of journalism’s most-recognizable institutions, Sports Illustrated is getting another chance.

SI’s long-running print magazine will continue to publish through a new deal between its owner, Authentic Brands Group, and the digital company Minute Media, according to an announcement Monday.

The agreement grants publishing rights for both web and print to Minute Media, which also operates the sports websites FanSided and the Derek Jeter-founded Players’ Tribune.