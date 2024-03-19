 | Tue, Mar 19, 2024
Publishing deal keeps Sports Illustrated in print

A new publishing deal between Authentic Brands Group and Minute Media will keep the famed Sports Illustrated magazine in print. The magazine's fate had been murky after the parent company's marketing license had been revoked, with most of its employees getting laid off.

A Sports Illustrated magazine is seen on a book store shelf on Jan. 23, 2015, in Miami. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

In a game-changer for one of journalism’s most-recognizable institutions, Sports Illustrated is getting another chance.

SI’s long-running print magazine will continue to publish through a new deal between its owner, Authentic Brands Group, and the digital company Minute Media, according to an announcement Monday.

The agreement grants publishing rights for both web and print to Minute Media, which also operates the sports websites FanSided and the Derek Jeter-founded Players’ Tribune.

