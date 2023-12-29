 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
New footage released in Texas investigation

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two people seen in surveillance video that included the car and was recorded before the bodies were found.

December 29, 2023 - 11:58 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas police chief says investigators hope surveillance video will lead to answers in the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared before Christmas and her boyfriend, both of whom were found shot in the head in a car and may have been dead for days.

Police on Friday had not named a possible motive or suspects as family and friends mourned the deaths of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22. Soto’s family has said she was overdue to deliver her baby and had been scheduled to have an induced labor when she went missing last week.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both deaths homicides caused by gunshot wounds to the head.

