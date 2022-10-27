 | Thu, Oct 27, 2022
New spaces for healthcare

The Allen County Regional Hospital unveiled two recent remodel projects. One created space for a health clinic at the Medical Arts Building. The other renovated the former labor and delivery unit at the hospital into a new outpatient specialty clinic.

October 27, 2022 - 1:38 PM

Irene Van Leeuwen and Joan Ermel tour the new specialty clinic with RN Sheri Yowell. Photo by Vickie Moss

The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce organized ribbon cuttings to celebrate the openings of two facilities recently renovated by Allen County for the Allen County Regional Hospital and the Saint Luke’s Health System. The Medical Arts Building at 826 E. Madison Ave., underwent a major remodel. It is used for a health clinic and visiting specialists. The new outpatient specialty clinic at ACRH was built in space that previously was used as the labor and delivery unit. It includes several exam rooms and four infusion bays for cancer patients, among other improvements.

Officials mark the reopening of the Medical Arts Building at 826 E. Madison Ave., which is used for a health clinic and visiting specialists.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The ribbon cutting for the new outpatient specialty clinic at ACRH, in space that previously was used as the labor and delivery unit. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
An exam room at the renovated Medical Arts Building. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
An exam room at the new specialty clinic at Allen County Regional Hospital. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
