New spaces for healthcare

The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce organized ribbon cuttings to celebrate the openings of two facilities recently renovated by Allen County for the Allen County Regional Hospital and the Saint Luke’s Health System. The Medical Arts Building at 826 E. Madison Ave., underwent a major remodel. It is used for a health clinic and visiting specialists. The new outpatient specialty clinic at ACRH was built in space that previously was used as the labor and delivery unit. It includes several exam rooms and four infusion bays for cancer patients, among other improvements.