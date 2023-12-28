 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
New weight loss drugs are out of reach for most senior citizens

Obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound are capturing the attention of celebrities and showing promising results in helping people shed pounds. But those drugs remain out of reach for millions of older Americans. A decades-old law bans Medicare from paying for weight loss drugs.

December 28, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Oprah Winfrey has gone public about the benefits of the weight loss drugs. On Dec. 13, Winfrey is with artist Shawn Michael Warren and his recent portrait her at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. Photo by AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — New obesity drugs are showing promising results in helping some people shed pounds but the injections will remain out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare is forbidden to cover such medications.

Drugmakers and a wide-ranging and growing bipartisan coalition of lawmakers are gearing up to push for that to change next year.

As obesity rates rise among older adults, some lawmakers say the United States cannot afford to keep a decades-old law that prohibits Medicare from paying for new weight loss drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound. But research shows the initial price tag of covering those drugs is so steep it could drain Medicare’s already shaky bank account.

