Paxlovid underused in COVID treatment

Paxlovid can prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19, but experts say it's being underused. The pills' high price and doctors’ hesitation to prescribe them are creating obstacles to getting the drug to everyone who would benefit.

Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York. A study by Harvard researchers released on Jan. 26, 2024, found that Paxlovid was disproportionately given to patients with lower risk of severe infection. If it had been properly utilized, the authors concluded, more than 16,000 COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented. Photo by AP Photo/Stephanie Nano, File

Tens of thousands of Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19 every week. Thousands die from it every month. And yet, an antiviral treatment proven to lessen the chances of severe outcomes is going underused.

The drug, Paxlovid, is lauded by experts as a powerful tool that can prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19. But the high price and doctors’ hesitation to prescribe the pills mean the five-day treatment isn’t getting to everyone who would benefit from it.

“When you read in your local newspaper that in this hospital, they’ve got this many COVID patients, most of those are preventable hospitalizations,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University who sees Paxlovid as a useful tool to treat COVID-19.

