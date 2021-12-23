 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
Pfizer pill authorized for home COVID treatment

The FDA approved the first pill against COVID-19, allowing Americans to take the medicine at home to ward off the virus. Approval of Paxlovid coincides with the recent surge of the omicron variant.

By

National News

December 23, 2021 - 9:29 AM

The Food And Drug Administration has given emergency-use authorization to Pfizer's Paxlovid, a COVID-19 pill for people at high risk of severe complications. Photo by (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.

The long-awaited milestone comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising and health officials warn of a tsunami of new infections from the omicron variant that could overwhelm hospitals.

The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited. All of the previously authorized drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection. 

