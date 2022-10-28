Physicians group talks about impact of ER change

It’s been four months since Allen County Regional Hospital changed the way it provides emergency room services, and members of a local physicians group that previously covered the ER are still adapting.

The Family Physicians, a local family practice led by Drs. Timothy Spears and Frank Porter, provided ER coverage at the hospital from 2012 until July, when the Saint Luke’s Health System announced it would switch to Innova Emergency Medical Association, a national group that specializes in emergency care, particularly at the rural level.

Saint Luke’s officials said the move was designed to attract local patients by using board-certified physicians who specialize in emergency medicine and critical care.