 | Fri, Oct 28, 2022
Physicians group talks about impact of ER change

The Family Physicians group no longer provides emergency department services at the Allen County Regional Hospital. The change had a significant impact on the provider's business model, and practitioners said they're still trying to figure out what comes next.

By

Local News

October 28, 2022 - 2:14 PM

The Family Physicians. From left, Stacy Kale, Ben Smith and Rebecca French. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

It’s been four months since Allen County Regional Hospital changed the way it provides emergency room services, and members of a local physicians group that previously covered the ER are still adapting.

The Family Physicians, a local family practice led by Drs. Timothy Spears and Frank Porter, provided ER coverage at the hospital from 2012 until July, when the Saint Luke’s Health System announced it would switch to Innova Emergency Medical Association, a national group that specializes in emergency care, particularly at the rural level. 

Saint Luke’s officials said the move was designed to attract local patients by using board-certified physicians who specialize in emergency medicine and critical care. 

