Princess of Wales says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

The stunning video announcement made by Kate, the Princess of Wales, came after weeks of speculation spread on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery.

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, said Friday she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Her condition was disclosed in a video message recorded on Wednesday and broadcast Friday, coming after weeks of speculation on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery.

Kate asked for “time, space and privacy” while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer, which was discovered after her surgery.

