 | Fri, Jun 14, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Princess of Wales making ‘good progress’

The Princess of Wales says she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Color ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her diagnosis.

By

News

June 14, 2024 - 2:13 PM

Photo by GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS JACKSON/TNS/FILE PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales said Friday she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend King Charles III’s ceremonial birthday parade on Saturday, Kate’s first public appearance since her diagnosis.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William has not made any public appearances this year. She announced in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a statement released Friday, adding that she faces “a few more months” of treatment.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate said.

The announcement is a significant milestone, but does not mark a return to full-time public duties for Kate.

The palace said the king was “delighted” that Kate will attend Trooping the Color, also known as the King’s Birthday Parade. Charles, who also is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, is due to oversee the ceremony, in which troops in full dress uniform parade past the king with their ceremonial flag, or “color.”

Related
December 18, 2020
July 17, 2020
April 30, 2018
November 13, 2015
Most Popular