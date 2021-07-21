 | Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Prospects dim for meeting between Texas Democrats, Biden

The Texas Democrats who fled Austin over a voting rights dispute have grown a bit impatient for an invitation to meet with President Joe Biden.

July 21, 2021 - 9:19 AM

Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry (D-146) (left) takes a photo with Hala Ayala, Democratic nominee for Virginia lieutenant governor, as they visit the Kate Waller Barrett Branch Library, the site of the 1939 Alexandria Library sit-in, where five Black men were arrested for attempting to register for a library card, on July 16, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia. Members of Texas House Democratic Caucus continue to lobby for voting rights reform in Washington, DC after leaving Texas to block a voting restrictions bill by denying a Republican quorum. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON – After eight nights in a hotel a half-mile from the White House, the Texas Democrats who fled Austin over a voting rights dispute had grown a bit impatient for an invitation to meet with President Joe Biden.

“We know the president is watching and we’re waiting for him to call,” said state Rep. Ina Minjarez, D-San Antonio. “We are willing and ready to meet with him whenever he would like that.”

But that possibility grew remote Tuesday when an aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi who had chaperoned the Texans at the Capitol last week tested positive for COVID-19.

