Racial justice panel looks to ask tough questions

TOPEKA — Members of Gov. Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice are concerned about proposed limitations on an upcoming listening session with the Kansas Fraternity of Police.

Kate Davis, director of regulatory affairs in the governor’s office, notified the commission that the Kansas branch of the FOP wants to limit participation in the meeting scheduled for Nov. 11 to just five members of the 15-member commission.

Commissioner Mark Dupree, district attorney for Wyandotte County, said Thursday given the role the FOP has played in exacerbating some of the racial inequities they are working to address, the organization must be willing to engage in thorough conversation.