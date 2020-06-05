Rally to take a stand against racism

A rally is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, in a stand against racism and in support of those who have been marginalized because of the color of their skin.
The Black Lives Matter Solidarity Rally will feature a number of speakers, primarily folks who have been victimized at some point in their lives because of racism.
In addition to the scheduled speakers, opportunity will be given for others in the audience to share their experiences as well.
Sofie Alexander, one of the organizers, stressed the event is a rally, and not a protest — a public forum to listen and learn from others.
“We’re all a part of Iola,’ she said. “Iola’s important to us.”
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and exercise social distancing, Alexander said. Additionally, volunteers will be on hand to distribute water or give aid, with Sunday’s temperature expected to top 90.
Organizers have reached out to law enforcement agencies, as well as other city and county officials.
And, the effort is purely local, Alexander continued, refuting an online rumor that groups from outside the Iola area are behind the planning.