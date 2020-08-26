Pro-police demonstrators in Topeka clash with BLM

TOPEKA — Hundreds of police supporters gathered Tuesday afternoon outside the capital’s city hall to protest demands by Black Lives Matter.

Standing in sweltering heat, they chanted “back the blue,” joined in prayer, sang “God Bless America,” and cheered speakers, including three Republican candidates for the Kansas Legislature, who urged them to brace for a long battle against activists who would restrict police from keeping them safe.

The demonstration preceded a special city council meeting in which dozens of community members signed up to speak in favor or opposition of proposed police reforms.